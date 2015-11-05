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Ales Krivec
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photo of brown mountains
Impressive granite mountain
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
sunrise
earth
fall
light
grey
shadow
adventure
rock
outdoors
hike
climb
peak
summit
wanderlust
ridge
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