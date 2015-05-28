Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Gabe
whileimout
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person with red umbrella walking on street during nighttime
Walking Alone in the Rain
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
dark
rain
night
light
red
street
urban
shadow
umbrella
bokeh
lights
outdoors
walk
sidewalk
pavement
depth of field
citylights
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20