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person wearing pair of black-and-white Vans Old Skool shoes walking on brown train tracks during winter
Sneakers on the railroad
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
river
shoes
grey
bridge
walking
feet
journey
shoe
walk
railway
van
sneaker
track
legs
railway track
trainer
train track
rail
vans
rails
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