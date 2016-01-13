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Gabriel Gurrola
gabrielgurrola
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person wearing brown boots
Musician steps on pedal
A map marker
Houston, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7R
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
music
shoes
grey
concert
guitar
rock
stage
shoe
blur
bokeh
club
band
boots
footwear
guitarist
guitar player
chelsea boots
pedalboard
united states
houston
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