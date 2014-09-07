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Joshua Earle
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person wearing black pants and top standing on wall
Solitude over the lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 7, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
blue
mountains
clouds
lake
peace
alone
reflection
lonely
guy
cloudy
seascape
stand
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