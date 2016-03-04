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Andrew Amistad
aamistad
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person walking on hallway of building
Detroit building at night
A map marker
Detroit, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 4, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GH4
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
building
dark
architecture
school
urban
walking
silhouette
flood
street photography
grunge
detroit
michigan
dirty
abandoned building
exploration
damage
grunge wall
doorways
united states
PNG images
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