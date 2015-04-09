Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Bethany Legg
bkotynski
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person waling on gray pavement with stop print
Stop sign on asphalt
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
blue
cars
road
street
walking
sign
parking
direction
walk
stop
stop sign
signage
signs
crossing
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20