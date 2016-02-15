Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Tim Stief
timstief
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person using Android smartphone inside car
Las Vegas strip lights
A map marker
Las Vegas Strip, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Leica Camera AG, M9 Digital Camera
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
city
dark
airplane
video
apple
photo
focus
cityscape
las vegas
vision
mobile
blur
bokeh
lights
screen
aerial view
electric
snapshot
citylights
Public domain images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20