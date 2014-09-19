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Kaleb Nimz
kalebnimz
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person taking picture on glass wall
Geometric reflection pattern
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
art
pattern
photography
camera
grey
glass
mirror
reflection
metal
artist
picture
selfie
taking photo
geometric
square
diamonds
photograph
metallic
distortion
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