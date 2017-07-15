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Heidi Fin
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person standing under brown trees
Looking at the tree canopy
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
light
trees
sneakers
jeans
outdoors
hat
back
woodland
redwoods
tall
behind
people
land
human
plant
flora
vegetation
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