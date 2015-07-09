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Taylor Jacobs
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person standing on gray surface
Blue Collar Worker
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
people
blue
outdoor
earth
grass
shoes
grey
rock
rocks
shoe
jeans
floor
steps
dirt
pants
boots
sitting
boot
sit
PNG images
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