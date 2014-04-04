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Dominik Martin
dominikmartin
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person standing beside trees
Woman in a dress by a forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 4, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
trees
grass
women
white
wood
hands
feet
dress
brown
lonely
woods
outdoors
walk
legs
skirt
pure
white dress
innocence
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