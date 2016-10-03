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Nadine E
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person standing beside 31 painted gray concrete road at daytime
White sneakers on asphalt
A map marker
Dundas, Hamilton, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 3, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
shoes
canada
yellow
shoe
ground
asphalt
foot
label
trainer
pavement
stand
hamilton
tarmac
looking down
tennis shoes
brand name
shoe laces
clothing
path
numbers
PNG images
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