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Alex Padurariu
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person sitting on hallway
person sitting in hallway
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
book
natural
sad
grey
interior
reading
alone
depression
lonely
train station
waiting
loneliness
solitude
sitting
depressed
person sitting
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