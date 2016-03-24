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Danny Howe
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person sitting on dark room
Man in dark hallway
A map marker
Adelaide, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 24, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800E
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
design
wall
grey
boy
silhouette
brick wall
box
lights
brick
build
shadows
repair
bricks
mural
dark light
fix
indoors
light source
brick layer
Public domain images
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