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张 学欢
wooozxh
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person playing guitar
这就是一张弹吉他的照片…
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Published on
June 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
music
light
grey
hand
guitar
band
audio
musical instrument
playing
string
guitarist
performing
string instrument
human
musician
finger
performer
leisure activities
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