Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Chen YiChun
toto
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Blue
,
Experimental
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person on boat holding lantern
Man Boat Dark Lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 28, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
blue
night
lake
boat
fishing
fog
lamp
sailboat
darkness
experimental
flashlight
lamp light
seeking
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20