Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Coley Christine
coleychristinecatalano
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
person holding white dandelion flower
Make a wish
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 29, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
dark
plant
white
time
clock
brown
dandelion
macro
seed
seeds
parachute
closeup
allergies
hold
close-up
dandelion flower
wisp
website
hands
Non-copyrighted images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20