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Drew Patrick Miller
drewpatrickmiller
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person holding mixing console
Adjusting dials on a mixer
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 2, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
engineering
focus
recording studio
board
arm
mixer
master
hifi
adjust
music recording
music technology
tune
knob
studio equipment
people
paper
human
music
game
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