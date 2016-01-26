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Patrick Tomasso
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person holding camera looking upward
Detroit photograph
A map marker
Detroit, United States
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Published on
January 26, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
city
man
winter
sun
face
light
photography
camera
photo
photographer
men
taking photo
jacket
gloves
holding
hold
glove
blinded
people
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