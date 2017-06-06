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Philipp Torres
phito
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person holding bird wood craft
eye for the detail
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bird
work
light
wood
hands
hand
creative
bokeh
old
clay
finger
small
crafting
detail
workshops
hold
make
caucasian
handcrafted
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