Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Karen Maes
karen1974
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
people's hand on gray mud
Ceramics. Clay. Hands.
A map marker
Hamme, Belgium
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
samsung, SM-J510FN
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
grey
hands
hand
creative
fun
clay
play
mud
mess
fingers
art
website
belgium
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20