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Anton Murygin
mib32
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people walking on snow-covered hill beside gray mountain
Hiking The Alps
A map marker
Arkhyz, Russia
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Published on
July 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 450D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
snow
grey
group
adventure
outdoors
line
climbing
hike
trekking
climb
outside
peak
hiker
hikers
alp
ascent
ice
russia
mountain range
PNG images
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