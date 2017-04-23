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Linus Mimietz
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people standing in front of red train
Train station in Leipzig
A map marker
Leipzig, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
city
people
building
architecture
pattern
white
train
europe
urban
germany
holiday
modern
geometric
bright
train station
geometry
trains
german
wanderlust
Historical images
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