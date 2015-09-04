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Redd Francisco
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people standing and standing near counter at daytime
Classy coffee house
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
city
people
cafe
white
urban
industrial
silhouette
shop
open
ceiling
natural light
artisan
bottles
daylight
silhouettes
white t-shirt
flat cap
barstool
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