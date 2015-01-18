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Serge Esteve
sce767
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people sitting inside cafe
cafe bar counter
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Leica Camera AG, LEICA M (Typ 240)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
people
restaurant
light
cafe
bar
talking
cozy
shop
warm
interiors
cosy
wine bottles
wine glasses
counter
coffeeshop
small shop
hang
sriracha
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