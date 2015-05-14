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Alex wong
killerfvith
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people near orange concrete building
Crowded Asian intersection
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
building
road
street
grey
crowd
buildings
urban
yellow
walking
asia
line
busy
intersection
crosswalk
crossing
highrise
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