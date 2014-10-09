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Seth Williams
sethbwilliams
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pedal boat beside dock
Morning At The Pier
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
grey
lake
calm
boat
yellow
fog
loneliness
serene
dock
pier
paddle boat
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