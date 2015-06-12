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paper lanterns
Two Japanese lanterns
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
japan
night
light
brown
lamp
japanese
asia
lantern
darkness
glow
nighttime
foreign
kanji
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