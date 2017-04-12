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Sharosh Rajasekher
sharosh
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orange and white light bokeh
Bokeh of Colors
A map marker
National Harbor, Fort Washington, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
night
light
lake
buildings
bokeh
lights
glow
lighting
united states
national harbor
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