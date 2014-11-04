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Beto Galetto
betogaletto
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opened striped umbrella
Blue umbrella
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 4, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON, COOLPIX P520
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
blue
splash
pattern
rain
white
umbrella
geometric
geometry
stripes
raindrops
stripe
parasol
droplets
white and blue
octagon
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