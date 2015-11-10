Go to Aaron Burden's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green leaves close-up photography
green leaves close-up photography
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Macro tree leaves image

Related collections

autumn
139 photos · Curated by Maureen Johnson
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
plant
Changement - RDV2
2 photos · Curated by Catherine Sprungli Hussy
Light Backgrounds
control
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking