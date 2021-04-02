Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
RAVI TRIPATHI
@ravi_kay
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 2, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
temple
hindu god
building
architecture
worship
shrine
HD Art Wallpapers
archaeology
Buddha Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Creep it Real
67 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Rust & Dust
126 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
rust
Car Images & Pictures
old
Collection #11: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sunshine