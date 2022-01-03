Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vishwasa Navada K
@vishwasnavadak
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
CAUVERY RESORT, Tala Kaveri, Karnataka, India
Published
8d
ago
Xiaomi, POCO X2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
cauvery resort
tala kaveri
karnataka
india
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
vegetation
outdoors
Nature Images
land
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
building
housing
Grass Backgrounds
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Blue
364 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
sea
outdoor
Shops and cafes
31 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images
Minimalist
390 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers