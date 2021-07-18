Go to Armand Khoury's profile
@armand_khoury
Download free
purple flower in macro shot
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Fondation Claude Monet, Giverny, France
Published on Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

giverny
france
fondation claude monet
Flower Images
common zinnia
Pink Backgrounds
HD White Wallpapers
round
circle
bed
HD Green Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
claude
monet
garden
Sun Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
leaves
petals
classy
Public domain images

Related collections

plants
12 photos · Curated by Margaret King
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Nature
70 photos · Curated by Armand Khoury
Nature Images
france
HD Green Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking