Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elena Theodoridou
@theodoridou
Download free
Share
Info
Thessaloniki, Greece
Published on
October 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Texturiffic
528 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
texturiffic
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Colours
28 photos
· Curated by Robert Bye
colour
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
Related tags
home decor
HD Windows Wallpapers
shutter
curtain
thessaloniki
window shade
greece
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers
culture
column
pillar
architecture
Free stock photos