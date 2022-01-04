Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yurii Stupen
@yurii_stupen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12d
ago
Canon, EOS 1200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Tattoo Images & Pictures
telecaster guitar
guitarist
Music Images & Pictures
rock n roll
music festival
guitars
guitar
music studio
Musician Pictures
musical instrument
telecaster
tattooed man
tattooed
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
rock
heavy metal
hard rock
skin
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #25: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
House Images
Vacation
109 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
vacation
Summer Images & Pictures
sea
Textures
166 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers