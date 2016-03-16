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Alice Donovan Rouse
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mountain range under golden hour
mountain sunrise
A map marker
Haleakalā National Park, Kula, United States
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Published on
March 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
sun
light
cloud
beautiful
hawaii
brown
sunlight
hike
maui
peak
summit
flare
sunset ocean
haleakala
united states
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