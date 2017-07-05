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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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mountain filled with snow
Mist on hills in the winter
A map marker
Hirzel, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 5, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
snow
light
cloud
grey
fog
mountain range
hill
snowy
switzerland
ice
outdoors
alps
glacier
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