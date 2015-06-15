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Amanda Flavell
aflavell
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monk statue surrounded by plants outdoor during day
Zen Garden
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
plant
buddha
leaves
leaf
buddha wallpaper
zen
statue
religion
wisdom
tears
monk
leafs
dew
wet
rain drops
sanctuary
buddah
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