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Seth Doyle
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minimalist photography of person taking pictures of City Federal signages
Two iPhones neon city sign
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
photography
camera
photo
event
digital
concert
bank
stage
stadium
picture
blur
bokeh
lights
telephone
cell
cell phone
glow
phones
equipment
Free images
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