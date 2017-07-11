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Dane Deaner
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man welding two rectangular gray metal frames
Welding in the Shop
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
construction
work
fire
light
hand
worker
tattoo
mask
welding
build
electric
flames
torch
fabrication
arc
make
mig
people
human
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