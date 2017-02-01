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Caleb George
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man wearing grey sweatshirt holding cup
Samuel Austin
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Dayton, Ohio, United States
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Published on
February 1, 2017 (UTC)
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Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
light
grey
boy
minimal
hat
golden
sweater
hour
human
clothing
glass
apparel
united states
finger
ohio
sleeve
long sleeve
dayton
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