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Luke Pamer
luke_pamer
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man wearing blue top facing mountain
Admiring Yosemite peaks
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
fashion
outdoor
autumn
trees
grey
lifestyle
male
mountain range
yosemite
view
hat
hike
back
beanie
united states
yosemite national park
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