Someone suggested getting on the roof, so as any 17 year old kids would do we got on the roof. We were both standing on the triangular structure at the front of the house so balance was an issue(as you can tell he moved a bit). This photo reminds me to take chances for good photos because the more you risk the better the shot seems to turn out. It reminds me to use my camera as a construction worker would his tools. Don’t be afraid to get out of your comfort zone. I’ll look back on this photo process as one that changes how I think about photography. Be you, be spontaneous, be unorthodox.