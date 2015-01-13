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Sergey Zolkin
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man standing wearing black bubble vest in selective focus photography
Man in down vest on overlook
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
man
human
grey
male
horizon
blur
bokeh
view
jacket
guy
solitude
blonde
cloudy
traveller
looking
center
high
heights
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