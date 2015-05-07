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Melanie van Leeuwen
strompictures
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man playing guitar
Front row audience
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
music
party
concert
crowd
guitar
rock
dancing
performance
band
laser
show
applause
clapping
gig
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