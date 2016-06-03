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Robert Bye
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man looking at land
Man looking ocean
A map marker
Masada National Park, Israel
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 3, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
sunrise
israel
view
sunset
human
light
clothing
scenery
horizon
shoe
outdoors
dawn
apparel
dusk
red sky
coat
footwear
standing
flare
Public domain images
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