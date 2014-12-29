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Michelle Spencer
michellespencer77
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man in black t-shirt and blue denim jeans riding on row boat holding bridge camera on focus photo
Photographer in a green boat
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 29, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
blue
green
photo
lake
leaves
reflection
picture
jeans
pond
guy
sitting
floating
brunette
leisure
float
people
animal
human
aquarium
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