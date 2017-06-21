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Cole Keister
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man in academic dress wearing mortar cap
College Graduation
A map marker
Eugene, OR (EUO), United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
school
light
grey
university
graduation
bokeh
b&w
uni
grad
academic gown
people
education
furniture
student
college
chair
united states
eugene
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